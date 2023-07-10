Kentuckians can start betting on sports in less than 60 days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In less than 60 days, Kentuckians will be able to make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky.

Retail locations are set to open Thursday, September 7 and mobile applications launch Thursday, September 28.

The announcement came after a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, where members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations that will govern sports wagering.

Happening at Red Mile this afternoon: the KY Horse Racing Commission is meeting to approve regulations for sports betting.



Gov. Andy Beshear’s team says the governor will sign off on the regulations right after this meeting.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/4DdMUhmwnl — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) July 10, 2023

Gov. Beshear immediately signed the regulations at the Red Mile.

Gov. Andy Beshear says in just 59 days, Kentuckians will be able to bet on sports. And right on time for the NFL season.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/jSfNvJtE5J — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) July 10, 2023

Starting Tuesday, July 11, each of Kentucky’s licensed horse racing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a licensed satellite location. The state anticipates that each facility will open a retail location.

To see the facilities eligible to apply, click here.

Each licensed facility will also be permitted to partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering, which launches September 28.

