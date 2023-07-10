Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentuckians can start betting on sports in less than 60 days

Sports betting
Marc Price/WCPO
Sports betting became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023. Both the Bengals and Reds had launch parties with their respective sportsbooks.
Sports betting
Posted at 1:24 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 13:50:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In less than 60 days, Kentuckians will be able to make their first-ever sports bets in Kentucky.

Retail locations are set to open Thursday, September 7 and mobile applications launch Thursday, September 28.

The announcement came after a Kentucky Horse Racing Commission meeting, where members unanimously approved emergency administrative regulations that will govern sports wagering.

Gov. Beshear immediately signed the regulations at the Red Mile.

Starting Tuesday, July 11, each of Kentucky’s licensed horse racing facilities can apply for a retail sportsbook at their main location or at a licensed satellite location. The state anticipates that each facility will open a retail location.

To see the facilities eligible to apply, click here.

Each licensed facility will also be permitted to partner with up to three marketing platforms for mobile wagering, which launches September 28.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth