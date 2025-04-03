Kentuckians clean up after severe storm damage, precautions urged amid ongoing weather threats

(LEX 18) — Many Kentuckians spent the day cleaning up the damage left in the wake of last night's powerful storms, which caused destruction to buildings, downed trees on homes, and power lines scattered across the state.

In Murray, cleanup efforts began overnight as crews worked to remove debris from the storm's aftermath. Heavy equipment was deployed to clear downed trees and large branches from roads, while power lines remained strewn across various locations.

Four people in Ballard County were injured while seeking shelter underneath the carport of a church. An 8-year-old was critically injured, and three family members were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In Louisville and Jeffersontown, extensive damage was reported to homes and businesses, including a local daycare center.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg highlighted the devastation of the childcare facility, stating, "Behind where we are speaking is a childcare facility that is devastated; the roof is gone, and the back wall is gone. All of the toys are thrown everywhere around the building. We are very fortunate that this happened in the middle of the night and not at noon when kids would have been in the building."

Northern Kentucky also faced severe consequences as fire crews rescued a woman trapped when a massive tree fell on her home in Erlanger. Thankfully, her injuries appeared to be minor, though the home is considered a complete loss.

As excessive rainfall is forecasted to continue into the weekend, flash flooding remains a significant concern. Eric Gibson, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management, emphasized the importance of staying alert and prepared.

"Don’t drive through flooded water, don’t drive around barricades," he cautioned. "Saving yourself is key, and we see many fatalities from these events every storm."

As the state faces further challenges in the coming days, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and prioritize safety as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.