Kentuckians hoping to win $1.8 billion Powerball prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to more than $1.8 billion, making it the second-largest lottery prize in history and drawing players from across Kentucky hoping to their one of the lucky ones. The massive jackpot has a cash value of more than $826 million and is attracting both regular players and newcomers to try their luck before the drawing at 10:59 p.m. tonight.

Julian Speaks, a store owner at Newtown Pike Marathon, said the size of the jackpot motivates him to participate.

"When it gets over a certain amount, I like to partake myself," Speaks said.

Some players are feeling optimistic about their chances. Shaun Washington said he's excited to play. Others are more realistic about the odds but still willing to take a chance. "If I'm going to waste two to four dollars, might as well be the Powerball," Holland said.

For regular players like Leonard Taylor, the massive jackpot is just another drawing. Taylor said he plays consistently. "Two Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays," Taylor said.

Players can either choose their own numbers or select a quick pick option for random number selection. When asked what they would do with such a large sum of money, players had various answers.

Speaks said he would focus on community investment.

"There is a lot that you can do. I would pour it back in the community and bless my employees," Speaks said.

Tim Lucas, a veteran, said he would help others in need.

"I would help homeless people, homeless veterans, I'm a veteran myself. I would help neighbors around me and my family," Lucas said.

Washington has more specific plans, saying, "If I win, I am going to take care of my family. I'm going to get a lot more cousins. All my friends. Then I'm going to go to Kate Rich Farm and buy 20 good racehorses," Washington said.

Despite the long odds, Lucas emphasized the simple truth about lottery participation. "You can't win unless you play," Lucas said.

