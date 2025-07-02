Kentuckians protest potential Medicaid cuts in Trump's Bill

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Protesters gathered in Danville to voice concerns over cuts that could leave thousands without coverage and force rural hospitals to close.

Demonstrators rallied outside Representative James Comer's office in Danville on Wednesday with signs reading "Hands Off Medicare" and "Medicaid Protects the Poor," expressing fears about the impact of President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill on Kentucky residents.

"I can't believe this is something our representatives, our senators, are considering and passing," Kevin Maples said.

One of the protesters' primary concerns is that proposed Medicaid cuts could devastate healthcare access across the state, particularly in rural areas.

Kate Snyder, a single mother of three and small business owner in Danville who relies on Medicaid for her family's healthcare, expressed deep concern about the potential changes.

"I think the picture that a lot of republicans want to paint of medicaid is that it is this program full of unworthy people. So, when I hear that, I hear that my family doesn't deserve to be healthy. And to hear that from the person who is supposed to be representing me in congress is infuriating," Snyder said.

Snyder fears losing coverage could force her to close her business.

"I'm really worried that [Medicaid] going to get cut in Kentucky and my kids won't have health insurance and my business won't be able to stay open because I'd have to go find a job that has insurance that could pay for them," Snyder said.

According to policy analysts, approximately 210,000 Kentuckians could lose their Medicaid coverage over the next 10 years as the state faces potential funding cuts of $28 billion.

These cuts could force 35 hospitals to shut down, primarily in rural Kentucky communities.

So, protesters hope their demonstration will convince Rep. Comer and others in Congress to vote no.

"Please protect our neighbors from losing their healthcare, from losing their food assistance, and getting sicker and even facing possible death from losing healthcare," Maples said.