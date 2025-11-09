Kentuckians remember Martha Layne Collins, Kentucky's first and only female governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The frigid temperatures couldn't keep mourners away from paying their respects to Kentucky's first female governor.

"I don't care how cold it is. You couldn't keep me away," Linda Bowen said.

People from across the state gathered to reflect on Martha Layne Collins' political accomplishments and how she broke barriers for women in government.

"Martha Layne really paved the way for individuals such as us to be in government," Kristen Wheatley said.

Collins served as governor from 1983 to 1987, becoming the first woman to hold the state's highest office.

Those who knew her personally said Collins had a unique ability to see potential in others and bring out their best qualities.

"She looked at me and said I see something in you that I'm going to bring out. What she brought out was happiness. I used to be a mean, but not a bad guy. She brought out the kindness that she wanted to see," Jesse Brownlee said.

Brownlee worked on Collins' staff during her time in office.

Even younger generations have drawn inspiration from Collins' legacy and hope to continue her work.

"Hopefully this will inspire young Kentuckians and young female Kentuckians to carry on her legacy," Abigail Stanger said.

Those who knew Collins described her unwavering love for Kentucky and its people.

"Her kind soul and her love for the state and her family. She was strong. You can count on her," Bowen said.

Collins' impact continues to influence current political leaders who learned valuable lessons from her approach to public service.

"Don't take things for granted. That's the way she was," Brownlee said.

Stella Pollard, who is running for Kentucky's 20th District of the State Senate, said Collins' influence extends beyond her time in office.

"She is still touching lives to this day," Pollard said.

For those who knew her best, Collins will be remembered for the love she showed others.

"I just loved her," Bowen said.