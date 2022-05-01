Kentuckians remember Naomi Judd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People around Lexington are mourning the loss of country music legend Naomi Judd.

The famed singer died Saturday at the age of 76, just one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"She was such a good person, built such a good Kentucky family. Everyone who loves old country music is sad," said fan Becky Bihl.

The lifelong Wildcat fan was born in Ashland as Diana Ellen Judd in 1946.

After moving to Nashville and taking on the name 'Naomi', her daughter Camilla took on the name Wynnona.

The two signed with RCA and would go on to become the most famous mother-daughter duo in country music history.

"She and Wynonna were seamless in their harmonies," said artist Michael Johnathon.

That style lead 'The Judds' to sell over 20 million records worldwide.