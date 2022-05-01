Watch
Kentuckians remember Naomi Judd

Josh Anderson/AP
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)
Posted at 11:43 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 23:43:39-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People around Lexington are mourning the loss of country music legend Naomi Judd.

The famed singer died Saturday at the age of 76, just one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"She was such a good person, built such a good Kentucky family. Everyone who loves old country music is sad," said fan Becky Bihl.

The lifelong Wildcat fan was born in Ashland as Diana Ellen Judd in 1946.

After moving to Nashville and taking on the name 'Naomi', her daughter Camilla took on the name Wynnona.

The two signed with RCA and would go on to become the most famous mother-daughter duo in country music history.

"She and Wynonna were seamless in their harmonies," said artist Michael Johnathon.

That style lead 'The Judds' to sell over 20 million records worldwide.

