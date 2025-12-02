Kentuckians encouraged to get REAL ID before holiday travel season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the holiday travel season approaching, Team Kentucky is encouraging residents to obtain a REAL ID to avoid airport delays and ensure smooth domestic flights.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that improvements have been made to reduce wait times at Driver Licensing Regional Offices, making it easier for travelers to upgrade their licenses before the busy holiday period.

REAL ID enforcement began May 7, 2025, requiring anyone flying domestically or visiting military bases to present compliant identification. This includes a valid passport or REAL ID driver's license, permit or ID card.

Currently, about 45% of Kentuckians have chosen REAL ID-compliant cards over standard licenses, officials reported. The state recorded its highest monthly issuance in May with more than 130,000 credentials issued. From January through October, Kentucky issued more than 1.1 million state credentials.

"This summer, after hearing concerns from Kentuckians about the in-and-out times at our Driver Licensing Regional Offices, KYTC implemented major changes to improve the customer experience and decrease wait times for services like obtaining a REAL ID," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

According to the cabinet, wait times have dropped dramatically across the state. Average walk-in customer wait times fell from 49 minutes in April to just 14 minutes in October. Appointment wait times decreased from 25 minutes to 11 minutes during the same period.

The improvements resulted from several targeted efforts, including hiring approximately 125 additional full-time contracted staff and launching a new line management system with text message check-in capabilities.

Kentucky also opened a fifth location in Louisville to better serve Jefferson County and surrounding areas. The state continues hosting Saturday service hours monthly and pop-up licensing events in counties without regional offices, officials added.

"Don't wait until the holidays to make sure your ID is ready for takeoff," KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

REAL ID requests must be made in person and are issued by mail within 10 to 15 days. Customers should arrive prepared with proper documentation to avoid repeat visits.

Residents can find required documents and locate their nearest regional office at realidky.com. The "Skip the Line" tool at drive.ky.gov helps determine eligibility for online or mail-in renewal options.

