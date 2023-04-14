Kentuckians who own less than 5 acres now need licenses to fish, hunt on own property

A provision included in Kentucky Senate Bill 241, which goes into effect immediately, now requires land-owners in the Commonwealth to have a permit to fish or hunt on their own property, if the property is less than five acres.

The bill, which predominantly contains language surrounding the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife's need to have a permanent public access easement in the C.F Ataya Wildlife Management Area, was initially vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear on March 24. However, the state's majority-Republican House and Senate both overrode the veto, passing the bill on March 29.

The bill was also enacted as an emergency, which means it takes effect immediately.

Section 17 of SB241 is what highlights changes to the current fishing and hunting license regulations — found on page 30 of the 48-page bill. Specifically, section 17-4 was amended.

The section says resident owners of farmlands of five or more acres, the owner's spouse and their dependent children can hunt or fish freely on their own property without a permit. Tenants and their dependent children also have the same freedom, if the property is rented.

Children under the age of 16 will still be allowed to fish "by angling, or take minnows by the use of a minnow seine, minnow trap or dip net" without a license. Children under the age of 12 are not required to have a license for fishing or hunting at all; hunting licenses are required after age 12 and fishing licenses are required after age 15.

Before SB241's passage, owners of small tracts of farmland were exempt from needing permits or licenses to hunt or fish on their property.

Now, residents and land-owners can be cited if they're found fishing or hunting on their own property without the proper license or documentation.

The bill also removed a state requirement of written consent from a parent or guardian before anyone under the age of 16 can apply for a youth hunting license.

Rules around parents being required to accompany minors as they hunt remain unchanged, however.

You can read Senate Bill 241 below:

SB241_VO by WCPO 9 News on Scribd



