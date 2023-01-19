Kentucky ABC raids two Justins' House of Bourbon locations, bourbon bottles seized

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has raided two Kentucky liquor stores, one in Lexington and another in Louisville.

The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet tells LEX 18 in a statement that Kentucky ABC conducted inspections at two Justins' House of Bourbon locations: The West Main Street location in Lexington and the West Market Street location in Louisville.

The state says Kentucky ABC received complaints "alleging several violations associated with Justin's House of Bourbon for the improper acquisition, possession, transport, and sale of bourbon, including Vintage Distilled Spirits."

Following the inspections, numerous bottles of bourbon and other items of evidence "associated with suspected improper purchasing and sale of these products" were seized.

"Under KRS 241.090, Kentucky ABC may inspect any premises where alcoholic beverages are manufactured, sold, stored, or otherwise trafficked in, without first obtaining a search warrant and may confiscate any contraband property," the cabinet said in a statement. "We routinely conduct inspections of our licensees to ensure their compliance with all statutes and regulations governing the alcohol industry."

All alcohol licenses issued to both Justins' House of Bourbon remain active, according to the state. The investigations are ongoing.