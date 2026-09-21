Kentucky absentee ballot request portal opens ahead of November election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Registered voters in Fayette County can now request absentee mail-in ballots for the November election after Kentucky's absentee ballot request portal officially opened Saturday.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb encouraged eligible voters who will be unable to cast ballots during Kentucky's no-excuse early voting period or on Election Day to submit their requests as soon as possible.

Voters can request absentee ballots through the state's online portal at GoVoteKY.gov.

State election officials require absentee ballot requests to be submitted by Oct. 20.

Kentucky offers no-excuse early voting in addition to absentee voting by mail for voters who will be unable to vote in person. Election officials encourage voters to verify their registration information and review voting options ahead of Election Day.

More information about elections in Fayette County is available through the Fayette County Clerk’s Office at https://www.fayettecountyclerk.gov/elections/