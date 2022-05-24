Kentucky AG Cameron selects post-primary election audit counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — After every election, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office audits a few counties to make sure the election was done properly.

AG Daniel Cameron selected the counties at random Tuesday morning and he made it clear that this is all part of the process in Kentucky.

With every election comes complaints and its his office’s job to make sure the prcoess was done properly.

Cameron said his Election Law Violations Hotline received quite a few complaints for this year's primary.

Kentuckians filed 82 complaints before election day, 148 complaints on election day, and 65 additional complaints since the polls closed. That’s a total of 295 complaints filed for the 2022 primary season.

For comparison, Cameron says 330 complaints were filed during the 2020 primary season.

Cameron says as a result of this year’s complaints, three criminal investigations have been opened. But he confirms this is not abnormal. This does happen.

And on top of this all, Cameron picked counties at random to audit their elections.

"We want to make sure our elections are secure and part of this process that has been established is doing these random post election audits. Now, I will tell you that legislature decided to audit and expand the random audits that happen post election. So, now we’ve done 12. In the past we have done 6.," said Cameron.

The audits will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nicholas, Monroe, Graves, Metcalfe, Jackson, Hopkins, Pendleton, Boyd, Madison, Powell, Rockcastle, and Grayson counties.

Cameron’s team says these audits will take about a month and the results will be made public.