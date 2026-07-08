Kentucky AG Coleman announces $45 million national settlement with CashApp

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a $45 million national settlement with CashApp and its parent company Block on Wednesday.

Kentucky joined 45 other states in taking legal action against the financial platform, alleging unfair and deceptive business practices.

A multi-state coalition investigation that began in 2021 found Block misrepresented CashApp's safety and insurance coverage, failed to honor refund protections, and wrongfully froze innocent users' accounts.

Coleman secured $556,445.47 for defrauded Kentucky CashApp users, along with an agreement for CashApp to strengthen its security and customer service. Changes include 24-hour live customer support, anti-fraud safeguards reporting to attorneys general, and procedures for notifying consumers of account suspensions, deactivations, and locks.

"We're proud to protect Kentucky consumers from predatory businesses. We are helping to make Kentuckians whole and putting into place safeguards that will help prevent Kentuckians from falling victim to fraud in the future," Coleman said.