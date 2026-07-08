Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
41  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky AG Coleman announces $45 million national settlement with CashApp

russell coleman.jpg
<br/><br/><br/><br/>Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP<br/>
United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman, right, speaks during a news conference at the Owensboro Police Department as Owensboro Police Chief Arthur Ealum stands at left, April, 18, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Former Coleman on Thursday, May 12, 2022 entered the suddenly wide open race for attorney general in Kentucky, vowing to deliver a crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking while pointing to his extensive criminal justice resume.
russell coleman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a $45 million national settlement with CashApp and its parent company Block on Wednesday.

Kentucky joined 45 other states in taking legal action against the financial platform, alleging unfair and deceptive business practices.

A multi-state coalition investigation that began in 2021 found Block misrepresented CashApp's safety and insurance coverage, failed to honor refund protections, and wrongfully froze innocent users' accounts.

Coleman secured $556,445.47 for defrauded Kentucky CashApp users, along with an agreement for CashApp to strengthen its security and customer service. Changes include 24-hour live customer support, anti-fraud safeguards reporting to attorneys general, and procedures for notifying consumers of account suspensions, deactivations, and locks.

"We're proud to protect Kentucky consumers from predatory businesses. We are helping to make Kentuckians whole and putting into place safeguards that will help prevent Kentuckians from falling victim to fraud in the future," Coleman said.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18