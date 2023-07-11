Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron releases public safety plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron released a 12-point plan for public safety.
- Increased recruitment and retention of officers. targeted campaign to improve narrative surrounding police. $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus.
- Death penalty for those who kill police officers.
- Oppose subpoena power for civilian review boards.
- Build culture that supports, respects, highlights police at key events. Support these events directly.
- Add KSP post in Louisville.
- Request General Assembly to pass state level wire tapping law. Currently, feds are needed for this.
- Reform parole board. Increase vote threshold for release and allow governor to remove board members at will.
- Increase penalties for drug traffickers who kill Kentuckians. Follow Texas’ lead - murder charges.
- Overdose mapping to surge resources to drug hotspot.
- Mandatory DNA collection for heinous crimes/serious felonies.
- Standalone car jacking statute.
- Advocate for group violence intervention to reduce gang violence.
