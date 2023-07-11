Watch Now
Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron releases public safety plan

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 11, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron released a 12-point plan for public safety.

  1. Increased recruitment and retention of officers. targeted campaign to improve narrative surrounding police. $5,000 recruitment and retention bonus.
  2. Death penalty for those who kill police officers.
  3. Oppose subpoena power for civilian review boards.
  4. Build culture that supports, respects, highlights police at key events. Support these events directly.
  5. Add KSP post in Louisville.
  6. Request General Assembly to pass state level wire tapping law. Currently, feds are needed for this.
  7. Reform parole board. Increase vote threshold for release and allow governor to remove board members at will.
  8. Increase penalties for drug traffickers who kill Kentuckians. Follow Texas’ lead - murder charges.
  9. Overdose mapping to surge resources to drug hotspot.
  10. Mandatory DNA collection for heinous crimes/serious felonies.
  11. Standalone car jacking statute.
  12. Advocate for group violence intervention to reduce gang violence.

