Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has gone to court over the state's new abortion law.

Cameron filed the lawsuit, which is loaded with political and legal implications, Tuesday in state court.

Cameron claims Gov. Andy Beshear's administration missed a deadline to set up regulations for the measure. The law is currently blocked by a federal judge.

He says the order blocking the law didn’t relieve state regulators of their obligation to craft regulations and create forms related to the measure.

Health and Family Services Cabinet spokeswoman Susan Dunlap calls the suit a “baseless and blatant political stunt.”

