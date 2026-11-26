FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Earlier this month, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman joined attorneys general across the country in urging federal regulators to strengthen safeguards aimed at keeping illegal robocalls off U.S. phone networks.

Coleman and 49 other attorneys general want the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen its Robocall Mitigation Database, which phone service providers must register with before sending calls through U.S. network. The coalition says bad actors can enter the system and remain there too easily.

Coleman said the FCC should more thoroughly vet providers, require additional disclosures and make it harder for bad actors to gain access to the database.

“At the end of the day, so many of these calls are not from Kentucky. Oftentimes they're not even from the United States, so we have to have integrity with that database that the FCC maintains,” Coleman said.

Coleman said complaints about unwanted calls are common when he talks with Kentuckians.

“I hear from my own family members, I hear at the grocery store, at church, at Walmart,” Coleman said. “It is rare that someone doesn't pull me aside and either show me their phone and show me the frequency or talk about how they're targeted.”

Beyond the frequency of robocalls, Coleman said he is concerned about scammers using the calls to commit fraud, particularly against older adults. He said advances in artificial intelligence could make those schemes increasingly sophisticated.

“It's how those calls then lead to fraud, particularly targeting our parents and our grandparents, particularly bringing on a level of technology with AI that's growing in its sophistication,” Coleman said.

Coleman's office says Kentuckians can register their phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry. Consumers who believe they are receiving illegal robocalls can also file a consumer complaint with the Kentucky attorney general's office.