Kentucky AG wins court order against solar company over deceptive practices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman secured a temporary restraining order against Design 1 Group, LLC, a solar installation company facing nearly 200 consumer complaints for deceptive business practices and unfinished work.

The Franklin Circuit Court granted Coleman's request after his Office of Consumer Protection investigated the company for what the court found to be "unlawful conduct" including "grossly misrepresenting the potential energy savings a solar power system can provide" and "misrepresenting consumers' eligibility for tax credits."

According to court documents, Design 1 Group also violated state law by "refusing to meaningfully address consumer complaints." The company now must comply with strict court-ordered guidelines that fundamentally change how it operates or face potential closure.

"With this judicial order, we're sending a strong message to bad actors, like Design 1, that Kentucky is not the place to do business," Coleman said.

The court order requires the company to stop misrepresenting potential energy savings and address consumer complaints properly. The Attorney General's Office received complaints about non-functioning solar systems and incomplete installations.

Coleman's office added that Kentuckians with concerns about unlawful business activity can contact the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection through their website.