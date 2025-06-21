Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation approves over $5 million in loans for farmers

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation (KAFC) approved more than $5 million in loans during a board meeting to support both beginning and established farmers across multiple counties.

More than $3 million will be distributed across Adair, Caldwell, Calloway, Clark, Grayson, Green, Hopkins, Ohio, Rockcastle, and Washington counties through the "Beginning Farmer Loan Program," which aims to assist developing farmers.

Additionally, a portion of the remaining funds will be allocated to Breckenridge, Edmonson, Graves, and Marshall counties for an "Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program" to improve equipment for existing farms.