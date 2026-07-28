Kentucky Agriculture Department mourns longtime farm safety leader Dale Dobson

(LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is mourning the death of longtime farm safety advocate Dale Dobson, whose work over several decades helped reduce farm-related fatalities and expand safety and mental health programs for agricultural communities across the state.

In a Facebook post, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell called Dobson "a true servant, leader, and friend" who dedicated his career to protecting Kentucky farm families.

According to Shell, Dobson was hired by former Agriculture Commissioner Billy Ray Smith to establish the department's Farm Safety Program and served under four agriculture commissioners before Shell appointed him director of Farm Safety and Rural Health.

"Dale dedicated his life's work to protecting Kentucky's farm families," Shell wrote.

Shell credited Dobson with helping significantly reduce farm-related deaths in Kentucky. When Dobson began his work, the state averaged more than 50 farm-related fatalities annually, according to the commissioner. That number has since fallen to fewer than 12 per year.

Dobson also helped develop Kentucky's grain bin rescue training program, which is now taught throughout the state and in other states, Shell said. He noted that five Kentucky farmers survived grain bin entrapments last year because first responders had received the specialized training.

In addition to promoting physical safety, Dobson advocated for farmers' mental health. Shell said Dobson worked with Dr. Cheryl Witt to establish the Raising Hope initiative, which focuses on farmer mental health awareness and resources. He also created the Challenge Coin Farmer Suicide Prevention Program.

Shell said Dobson was especially passionate about educating young people about farm safety, believing those lessons often influenced the practices of entire farming families.

"Dale Dobson leaves behind a legacy that will continue to protect Kentucky farmers for generations to come," Shell wrote. "His compassion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to agriculture made our Commonwealth a safer and stronger place."

The department extended condolences to Dobson's family, friends and colleagues, saying it would honor his legacy by continuing the work he championed.