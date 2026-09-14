Kentucky agriculture groups say McConnell's vote is critical to passing a new farm bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky agriculture groups say they are closely watching the farm bill as Congress prepares to address the legislation this month — and they say Senator Mitch McConnell's vote will be critical to getting it passed.

The farm bill is a major package of legislation that sets national food, agriculture, conservation, and nutrition policy in the United States. Kentucky Cattlemen's Association President Allan Bryant says the bill impacts nearly every aspect of the U.S. food and farming system.

"It sets the stage for some of the SNAP benefits. It helps with crop insurance. There are going to working family tax cuts that are going to be involved in that, meat processing facilities, conservation. And that's all part of what we do," Bryant said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Will Sen. Mitch McConnell return to the US Senate on Monday?

Will Sen. Mitch McConnell return to the U.S. Senate on Monday?

The current farm bill expires September 30. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and in August, the GOP did not have enough support for the bill without McConnell's vote or backing from Democrats.

Kentucky agriculture groups say they are hoping for bipartisan support and McConnell's vote to push the bill through.

"It's my understanding that he's going to be back for this vote. Rep. Comer mentioned that at the state fair last week or the week before," Bryant said.

The Senate Agriculture Committee, which McConnell sits on, is set to meet Wednesday to discuss the farm bill.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv

