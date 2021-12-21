Watch
Kentucky AG's search warrant group issues recommendations

Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 21, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky task force on search warrants established in the wake of the fatal Breonna Taylor police shooting has completed its work.

The task force set up by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron is recommending additional training for officers, an electronic database and tracking zip codes where search warrants are executed.

Cameron promised the creation of the task force last year, after his office completed a review of Taylor’s March 2020 fatal shooting.

Cameron says the goal of the task force was “to conduct a top to bottom review of the search warrant process” in Kentucky.

