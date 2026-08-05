Kentucky American declines public meeting request on delayed Fontaine Road project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mayor Linda Gorton says Kentucky American Water has declined her request to hold a public meeting for residents affected by the ongoing Fontaine Road water line replacement project, a project that has faced repeated delays and growing concerns from nearby neighbors.

According to Gorton, she personally contacted Kentucky American Water leadership seeking a face-to-face forum where residents could ask questions and receive updates about the project. Instead, the utility informed the city it plans to share information through door hangers or notes distributed to households directly impacted by the work, a news release read.

“That does not give neighbors an opportunity to ask questions,” Gorton said in a statement.

The Fontaine Road project was originally expected to be completed during the summer or fall of 2025. However, work has continued well beyond that timeline. A subcontractor working on behalf of Kentucky American recently requested longer construction hours, asking the city to allow crews to work until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the city news release.

So far, Lexington officials have not approved the request, city officials detailed.

Gorton said city leaders have made clear that any consideration of extended work hours would require Kentucky American to hold a public meeting and provide a firm completion date for the project.

While the company reportedly stated that construction could be finished by the end of September, the city says it has not received a definitive end date, detailed staffing information, or a comprehensive work plan.

Delays and Damage Reports Raise Concerns

City officials cited several factors that have reportedly contributed to project delays. According to the mayor, one contractor hired for the work allegedly went bankrupt, slowing progress. Additional delays occurred when Kentucky American reassigned subcontractor crews from Lexington to address issues in Owenton.

Questions surrounding the project intensified last week after Kentucky American acknowledged, in response to posts on social media, that work on the water line replacement project damaged some private sewer lines, according to officials.

Similar water line projects on North Limestone and High Street have also caused disruptions and concerns this summer.