Kentucky American Water: Don't tamper with fire hydrants or risk prosecution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky American Water has a message for the public: Do not tamper with fire hydrants.

Since February, Kentucky American Water officials say several fire hydrants throughout Fayette County have been found open and running water and they want help finding who's responsible.

Officials say the unauthorized opening of fire hydrants risks damaging the hydrants and the underground water main they're connected to, as well as nearby properties. This is because rushing water could cause flooding and other damage if not managed properly.

Since opening a fire hydrant without permission results in water being used from the water system without being accounted for, tampering is considered theft for which people can be prosecuted.

“We'd really like to ask people to give the police a call on their number 859-258-3600, the non-emergency line if they see someone that has opened a hydrant and does not appear to be with the water company or with the fire department. We'd really like them to give us a call to let us know that,” said External Affairs Manager Susan Lancho.

Over the next few weeks, Kentucky American Water is conducting its annual water system flushing program. This involves employees opening the hydrants and letting water flow. In Fayette County, this will occur in the evening. Lancho says company employees will be nearby during the authorized flushing.

