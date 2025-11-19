Kentucky artist becomes first to design both Derby Mint Julep Glass, official artwork

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled the official Mint Julep Glass and "Art of the Kentucky Derby" for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, both created by Kentucky native Grayson Reynolds.

A release detailed that Reynolds makes history as the first artist to design both the iconic julep glass and the official Derby artwork, marking a significant milestone in the race's traditions.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Glass features three horses racing at different strides, surrounded by roses as a tribute to the garland draped over all Derby winners. The names of every official Kentucky Derby champion – from Aristides in 1875 to Sovereignty in 2025 – wrap around the back of the glass.

Since its inception in 1938, the Kentucky Derby Mint Julep Glass has become the leading Derby collectible, according to many authorities.

Reynolds' official Derby 152 artwork showcases five Thoroughbreds charging from the starting gate beneath the Twin Spires, with red roses bursting from the track to demonstrate the emotion and anticipation of the Run for the Roses.

"We are thrilled to showcase Grayson as the first Art of the Kentucky Derby artist to also design the official julep glass – two iconic traditions united by her artistry," said Megan App, Director of Licensing at Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Her work captures the emotion and excitement of The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Reynolds expressed her excitement about the historic opportunity.

"I'm incredibly honored to be named the first-ever artist to design both the Kentucky Derby art and julep glass," Reynolds said. "As a native Kentuckian, traditions of the Derby have been part of my story growing up, and I'm excited to share my work with the world."

Reynolds' "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" will be featured on the 2026 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks official racing programs and various merchandise.

Fans can meet Reynolds at Churchill Downs on Friday, Nov. 28, when she will sign prints of her artwork. The artist signing will take place in the Churchill Downs Store, located just inside the Paddock Gate, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Kentucky Derby mint julep glasses and Art of the Derby prints are available for purchase at KentuckyDerbyStore.com. Tickets for the 152nd Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby can be secured by visiting KentuckyDerby.com and DerbyExperiences.com or by calling (502) 636-4447.