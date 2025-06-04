Kentucky attorney general says Fayette County school board's tax increase was unlawful

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's attorney general has issued a formal opinion stating that the Fayette County school board's recent vote to increase occupational taxes was unlawful due to lack of proper public notice.

The opinion comes after the school board approved an increase on occupational taxes last week, which, according to the school district, would cost residents an average of $13 more per month.

"This is their typical playbook. They kind of hide the problem and wait to the last second and try to jam it through," said Greg Prince, a Fayette County parent.

The attorney general's opinion focuses on the lack of public notice, stating the "board failed to publish an advertisement, or otherwise provide the minimum 1-week public notice that is required" by Kentucky law.

The tax hike caught some residents by surprise, with many claiming the school board wasn't being transparent with their intentions because they didn't give the public adequate notice about the vote.

"People are very frustrated. They felt like they've been shut out of the process and not actively engaged or heard, especially when the school board was doing something as substantial as raise income tax," said Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, who represents part of Fayette County.

After hearing about residents' frustrations, Bledsoe took the issue to Kentucky's attorney general, whose office investigated the situation.

"If you're going to raise taxes on taxpayers, you have to have them be bought into the process and that would've been just as easy as notifying them that you're going to have a conversation about it, telling them when and where it's going to be and having a full blown open and honest dialogue about the budget," Bledsoe said.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins responded in a statement that the district "respectfully but strongly disagree" with the opinion but will honor the spirit of it by offering an additional opportunity for public comment at its June 23rd board meeting.

The statement continued: "While others may be focused on political maneuvering, our focus remains squarely on student achievement and fulfilling our community's expectation that we provide a world-class education to every child."

Bledsoe expressed disappointment with the superintendent's response.

"For him to call it political maneuvering when they had a vote on Memorial Day weekend without much transparency. That feels like political maneuvering to me," she said.

Bledsoe says the attorney general's opinion feels like accountability.