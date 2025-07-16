Kentucky attorney general visits injured trooper, addresses felon's gun access after deadly shooting

(LEX 18) — Questions remain after Sunday's shooting in Lexington that left two dead and three injured, including how the shooter, a convicted felon, obtained a firearm.

Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman visited the injured state trooper at UK Hospital on Wednesday, bringing a challenge coin – a small medallion representing the AG's office.

The injured trooper has been identified as Jude Remilien, who has a record of police excellence.

Police say Remilien was shot by Guy House during a traffic stop near Blue Grass Airport on Sunday. After the shooting, House traveled across town to Richmond Road Baptist Church where he opened fire again, killing two people and injuring two others.

"I remain very concerned anytime a felon is in the possession of handgun here in the Commonwealth," Coleman said.

The attorney general emphasized that law enforcement must work diligently to keep firearms away from felons.

"I have a duty, everyone who carries a badge has a duty, to go after those trigger pullers who are using firearms and harming others here in our Commonwealth," Coleman said.

Despite his concerns about felons accessing weapons, Coleman expressed appreciation for the officers who responded to Sunday's shooting.

"At the end of the day, what we saw on Sunday is we saw police officers, in the chaos of a church - right after the midst of worship, most horrific situation - going to gunfire to try to save lives," Coleman said.

Coleman praised Trooper Remilien's bravery. Governor Andy Beshear, who spoke with the trooper's girlfriend earlier this week, indicated they're expecting a full recovery.