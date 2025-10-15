Kentucky Ballet Theatre brings spine-chilling 'Dracula' to Lexington Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Halloween just around the corner, Kentucky Ballet Theatre is kicking off its performance season with "Dracula" at the Lexington Opera House. The ballet takes a bite out of the ordinary with a little something for everyone.

LEX 18 got a look behind-the-scenes at this classic tale that combines pointe shoes, fangs and a few surprises in a ballet that bites back.

"I always loved the movie Dracula," Norbe Risco said.

Risco, Kentucky Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, has been putting on the spine-chilling classic at the Lexington Opera House for 24 years.

"Every time we cast, we try to bring into the scene the choreography of course, the quality, and at the same time bring in the costumes. We try to incorporate something new-- like this year the ghouls and the bats they have brand-new costumes by my wife, Rafaela, who is Kentucky Ballet Theatre's Academy Director," Risco said.

This year's performance features more than 30 dancers from ages 12 to the professional level. It takes these talented dancers just a month to be stage-ready.

Risco says the hour-and-a-half-long Halloween classic is an epic with a little something for everyone.

"It has love, betrayal, fight scenes, swords, so it's a conglomerate of different artistic elements that brings this show to a level of elegance, it's great," Risco said.

It's a performance you could really sink your teeth into.

"It's great because it always keeps you on the edge of your seat," Risco said.

You can see "Dracula" at the Lexington Opera House this Saturday, October 18th at 7:00pm and Sunday, October 19th at 2:00pm. You can purchase tickets here: Kentucky Ballet Theatre Tickets | Event Dates & Schedule | Ticketmaster

