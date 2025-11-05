Kentucky Baptist volunteers feed 350 first responders after UPS plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers prepared 350 hot meals for first responders Tuesday night following a UPS plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

KYDR Director Ron Crow contacted state and local emergency management officials to offer assistance in the aftermath of the crash. Officials reportedly requested meal preparation for the command post.

The response came at 8:15 p.m., less than two hours after the crash occurred. Within minutes, KYDR secured necessary volunteers, and Crow went to Walmart to purchase food for 350 meals, organizers reported.

Parkland Baptist Church opened its doors and allowed KYDR to use their kitchen and facility to prepare the meals.

"We are thankful for Chris Heading and Susan Althaus for opening their church and kitchen for this response," Crow said.

