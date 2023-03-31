Kentucky bill aimed to prevent overdose deaths heads to governor's desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 353, which aims to prevent overdose deaths by decriminalizing fentanyl strips in Kentucky, has received final passage in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The bill now goes to Governor Beshear's desk.

HB 353 comes as many states move to legalize testing strips so trace amounts of fentanyl can be detected to prevent overdoses from the synthetic opioid.

Currently, fentanyl strips are considered drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia designation has dissuaded public agencies and groups involved in the recovery space from purchasing and distributing strips for fear possessing them could put them in legal trouble.

The bill also requires the state to conduct a fentanyl education and awareness campaign.