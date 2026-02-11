Kentucky bill aims to strengthen health care workforce data collection

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky House committee has advanced legislation that would require health care licensing boards to collect workforce participation data during license renewals, aiming to provide a clearer picture of the state's practicing health care professionals.

House Bill 459, sponsored by Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill, passed the House Standing Committee on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations. The measure addresses what Moser describes as a gap in understanding Kentucky's health care workforce.

"We know through health care licensure boards who is licensed, but we don't know who is actually practicing and seeing patients," Moser said. "House Bill 459 would simply allow various health care professional licensure boards to collect data on where the licensee is currently practicing at the time of their licensure or renewal so we can get a more comprehensive understanding of our health care workforce."

According to a press release, the legislation would require certain health care licensing authorities to collect licensees' personal information, excluding Social Security numbers. Additional workforce participation data would include degree levels, certificates completed, employment type, specialty, practice setting, employment status, and reasons for unemployment if applicable.

The release states that licensing boards would also collect information about practitioners' ability to serve patients covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The collected data would be submitted to the Office of the Kentucky Center for Statistics and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services as needed.

According to the release, the bill includes provisions specifically for marriage and family therapists. It would authorize the Kentucky Board of Licensure for Marriage and Family Therapists to grant licenses to applicants who hold active licenses from other states, provided they meet additional requirements to practice as independent marriage and family therapists in Kentucky.

"We're seeing a need for more marriage and family therapists in Kentucky, particularly in our rural areas," Moser said. "Creating a framework for license portability would help reduce barriers for marriage and family therapists looking to practice in Kentucky and close gaps in care across our state while maintaining high professional standards."

The legislation also establishes a process and timeline for the marriage and family therapy licensing board to address technical errors in applications for issuance, renewal, or reinstatement, according to the release.

House Bill 459 now advances to the full House for consideration.