Kentucky bill passed to make profiting on stolen catalytic converters tougher

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Legislature has passed a bill which is intended to fight back against people who have been stealing catalytic converters. The bill requires anyone who buys converters to get detailed documentation from the seller, proving they own the catalytic converter.

Multiple junkyards and recycling centers told LEX18 they already require similar documentation, some saying they do it specifically because of all the thefts associated with the part, which contains precious metals.

The bill still needs to be signed by Gov. Beshear. It was passed with bipartisan support.

"It should be super easy to identify who comes in and sells a $2,000 piece of a car that's clearly been cut out of a vehicle," state senator Whitney Westerfield, a co-sponsor of the bill, told LEX18 in early March.

Buyers of catalytic converters now must keep on record a photocopy of the sellers’ identification, a receipt for the replacement converter, and the title and registration of the vehicle where the converter came from.

