Kentucky bill targeting machine gun conversion switches passes state House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill that would create state-level penalties for possessing machine gun conversion devices has passed the Kentucky House and now heads to the Senate.

House Bill 299 would ban devices that can convert semi-automatic guns into automatic weapons. The bill passed the Kentucky House on a 65-to-25 vote on Monday. All 25 no votes were cast by Republicans, several of whom have previously voiced concerns about the bill's constitutionality.

The devices — commonly known as Glock switches — are about the size of a quarter and are sometimes even 3D printed. They are already illegal under federal law, but Kentucky police say they are limited in enforcement without a state law on the books.

In the fall, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told lawmakers that 44 machine gun conversion switches were seized in Kentucky in 2023. That number more than doubled to 98 in 2024.

"We're not talking about something that helps with accuracy, helps with self defense, helps with home defense. We're talking about something that makes the weapon far less accurate, far more dangerous to everyone around. And this is a problem that has increased steadily over the last couple of years," Humphrey said to lawmakers at the time.

Rep. Jason Nemes, the bill's Republican sponsor, said the legislation would not impact law-abiding gun owners.

"We don't need more laws on guns. What we do need to do is enforce the laws that we have," Rep. Nemes said on the House floor. "All this bill does is allow local law enforcement to enforce the law that already exists."