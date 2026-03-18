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Kentucky bill aimed to reshape Jefferson, Fayette Co. school boards passes education committee

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LEX 18
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(LEX 18) — A proposed change to Kentucky Senate Bill 4 would significantly reshape the school boards in two of the state's largest districts, reducing the number of elected members in Jefferson County and adding state-appointed seats in both Jefferson and Fayette Counties.

A committee substitute to SB 4 passed the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee, the Kentucky School Boards Association posted on social media.

The bill, which also creates a principal leadership program, would remove two elected members from the Jefferson County Public Schools board, add two members appointed by the state treasurer to both the JCPS and Fayette County Public Schools boards.

In addition the bill would ban employees of one district from serving as a board member in another district. For JCPS, the changes would result in two fewer elected board members overall.

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