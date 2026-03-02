Kentucky bill would strengthen Amber Alert system, speed up missing child notifications

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed legislation to strengthen the state's Amber Alert system and improve how the public is notified when a child is abducted or reported missing and endangered.

According to a press release, Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, filed Senate Bill 289, known as Wynter's Law, to update Kentucky's existing Amber Alert statute. The bill is designed to ensure faster, clearer coordination among law enforcement, state agencies, and media partners when time is critical.

The legislation reinforces that the Kentucky State Police retain sole authority to activate the Amber Alert system and clarifies the standards under which alerts may be issued. It also ensures the system can be used in cases involving children in state custody, juvenile justice placements, or other vulnerable situations where public awareness could aid in safe recovery, according to a release.

"Our top priority must always be protecting children," Storm said. "When a child goes missing, every second matters. Wynter's Law strengthens Kentucky's ability to act quickly, coordinate effectively, and use every available tool to bring children home safely."

Kentucky's Amber Alert system uses highway message boards, emergency broadcast systems, law enforcement communications networks, and media providers statewide to notify the public when assistance may help recover a child.