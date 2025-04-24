Kentucky Blood Center and The Milk Bank unite to save lives with new donation location

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two non-profits are joining forces to make a significant impact on the health of infants in the region. The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is expanding its partnership with The Milk Bank by adding a new drop-off location for frozen breast milk donations, furthering their shared mission to save lives.

Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations at KBC, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“We want to be in people's minds as a good community service provider because the hospitals we work with are important to us, and helping them in any way we can is vital,” she said.

The new drop-off location in Frankfort is now accepting donations from approved donors of The Milk Bank, marking it as the seventh site since the partnership began in 2021. Over the past five years, these milk depots have facilitated nearly half a million feedings thanks to generous donations.

Freedom Kolb, CEO of The Milk Bank, highlighted the growing need for human milk.

“We’re actually saving more infant lives at younger gestational ages," he said. "The demand for human milk, especially in intensive care and NICU units, has just been climbing."

Once collected and pasteurized, the donated breast milk is distributed to NICUs and outpatient families, meeting the critical needs of vulnerable infants.

Kolb said, “We know that we have to reach about 150 new milk donors every month just to keep up with the demand across Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri for our hospitals and the most critically ill babies.”

Although milk banking is less familiar to the public compared to blood banking, this partnership enhances awareness and credibility.

Kolb shared the ultimate goal: “We are trying to keep families whole, to allow families to bring their babies home from the hospital and save those lives. Our incredible milk donors, more than 1,000 each year, really step forward to save babies' lives that they never get to meet."

If you are interested in donating or want to learn more about milk banking, visit milkbank.org. Your contributions can make a real difference in the lives of infants and families in need.