Kentucky Blood Center asking for donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for donors to give blood during the Summer months. Officials say the Summer months are usually difficult to keep blood on the shelves.

As an incentive, KBC is going to give away two cars. Donors who give blood from now until July 4 will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR and donors who give from July 5-September 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

You can donate blood every 56 days. To find a location to donate blood, click here.

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a blood drive Monday, June 7 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: UK Student Center - 160 Avenue of Champions Lexington, Ballroom A

Donors will receive a "Donate Y'all" hat, a pair of KBC socks, and a $5 Starbucks gift card (while supplies last).

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID, and meet additional requirements. A face covering is required if you are unvaccinated against COVID-19.