Kentucky Blood Center bringing back popular Dolly Parton-themed donor campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky Blood Center is bringing back its popular "Donate Like Dolly" campaign later this month, giving blood donors another chance to receive a Dolly Parton-themed T-shirt while supporting a literacy program.

The organization announced on social media that a second run of the shirts will be offered Sept. 28 through Oct. 3 at all Kentucky Blood Center donor center locations.

In addition to the shirts, Kentucky Blood Center said it will continue its partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. The blood center will donate $5 to the literacy program for every blood donation received during the six-day campaign.

The campaign honors Parton, the country music icon and founder of Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth to age 5.

Kentucky Blood Center previously offered the shirts during an earlier campaign that proved popular with donors, prompting requests for another run.

Donors can find a participating location and schedule an appointment through the Kentucky Blood Center website.

