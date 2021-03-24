Kentucky Blood Center: Donors needed to combat 'critical shortage'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is looking for people to donate blood after what they call a "significant increase in blood usage" at area hospitals.
Authorities say fewer mobile blood drives than normal, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to the shortage.
"We continue to see the demand for blood from our hospital partners increase," Bill Reed, Kentucky Blood Center President and CEO, said. "January was the highest blood usage ever in our 52-year history and the need hasn't slowed. COVID continues to hinder our ability to collect blood through mobile events and the impact is being felt."
The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging donors of all blood types to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible. They are currently running on less than a half-day supply. Typically, they want to maintain a 3-4 day supply of blood to meet hospital needs.
Appointments can be made here or by calling (800) 775-2522. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday (9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.) at the following locations:
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
Face coverings are required while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website. There is no wait time to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to 70+ Kentucky hospitals across the state.