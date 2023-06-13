Kentucky Blood Center encourages donations on World Blood Donor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — World Blood Donor Day is June 14 and Kentucky Blood Center is urging all eligible individuals to donate blood in honor of the day.

Those interested in giving blood can find more information about the process and make an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522.

Donor centers are open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors.

Kentucky Blood Center currently has a critical need (half-day supply) for donors with O-negative blood and an urgent need (one-day supply) for donors with A-negative and AB-negative blood types.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D., and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.