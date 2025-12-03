Kentucky Blood Center faces critical shortage after Thanksgiving holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is experiencing a blood shortage following the Thanksgiving holiday, with officials making an urgent appeal for donors, particularly those with O negative blood type.

"We love O negative donors and particularly right now, if you have that blood type, we are calling on you to step up and help right now," said Eric Lindsey, KBC's director of media and branding.

The blood center reports that fewer donors have come forward after the holiday weekend, while hospitals are simultaneously experiencing increased demand for blood transfusions.

"There's been a higher transfusion rate with some of our hospitals. We've seen an uptick in need from our hospitals, so you've got two numbers kind of going in opposite directions, plus it's the winter time," Lindsey said.

O negative blood is particularly crucial because it serves as the universal blood type used in nearly all hospital emergencies. The current supply is extremely low, creating a critical situation for medical facilities.

"Only 7% of the population has O negative blood, and if you have O negative blood, that's the only blood type you can receive," Lindsey said.

The winter weather and colder temperatures have intensified the need for blood donations. Donation centers in Lexington, including locations at Beaumont and Andover, are accepting donors.

The donation process is relatively quick and straightforward, taking approximately 45 minutes to one hour from registration through the refreshment period.

"It only takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour from registration to refreshment, and with that one whole blood donation, you're going to save up to 3 lives," Lindsey said.

Potential donors who are unsure of their blood type can have it tested during the donation process. Even if donors don't have O negative blood, their contributions will still be valuable for upcoming needs.

"Obviously we're heading into the holidays. I like to call it giving season. There are lots of ways that you can give back this time of the year to your community, and we certainly would encourage you to do those things. But what I would argue is that blood donation is as impactful and as easy as anything you can do," Lindsey said.