Kentucky Blood Center launches Big Blue Crush to boost holiday blood supply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Blood Center is calling on Big Blue Nation for its 38th annual Big Blue Crush blood drive, running Monday through Friday, pitting Kentucky donors against their rivals in Tennessee to strengthen the blood supply before Thanksgiving.

The five-day competition matches KBC against MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The blood battle uses the rivalry between the two fan bases to encourage donations during a critical time when blood supplies typically run low.

Kentucky holds a commanding lead in the blood battle series, which began in 1988, according to a release. The state has won three straight competitions, 13 of the last 15, and leads the overall series 22-14-1.

Donors can give blood at any of Kentucky Blood Center's eight donor centers or mobile drives throughout the week. Most donor centers operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Big Blue Crush. The whole blood donation process typically takes less than an hour from registration to refreshments and can save up to three lives.

This year's Big Blue Crush commemorative shirt features a heathered white long-sleeve design with a retro logo. All donors will receive the collector's item while supplies last.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, and show photo identification. 16-year-old donors can participate with signed parental consent forms available at kybloodcenter.org.

Donors can schedule appointments at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522. Appointments are strongly encouraged during Big Blue Crush, though walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.