Kentucky Blood Center offering free 'Thrill Pass' in exchange for donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the school year coming to a close, Kentucky Blood Center is offering donors an opportunity to save lives and ride the rides this summer.

Anyone who donates blood at KBC’s Andover or Beaumont centers May 13-15 will get a free ticket to Kings Island Amusement Park in Cincinnati. The pass is good for use during the 2021 season.

“Last summer, the pandemic kept lots of folks from participating in their fun summer activities,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president of external relations. “We’re offering local thrill-seekers a chance to save the life of a neighbor in need and enjoy two great thrills as a result.”

The Lexington donor centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Appointments are preferred and can be made by visiting the KBC website or calling 800-775-2522.

Walk-ins are permitted as space allows. Masks are required while visiting the donor centers. There is no wait time to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can also be found on the center's website.

The opportunity is the result of a partnership between KBC and the KI Cares program.