Kentucky Blood Center urges donations on Sept. 11 amid blood shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging Kentuckians to donate blood on Sept. 11 as it works to combat a local and national blood shortage while honoring the victims and heroes of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The nonprofit blood provider is asking donors to give blood Friday at one of its donor centers across Kentucky. Officials say blood supplies have been strained following a summer marked by declining donations and increased demand for transfusions.

As part of the effort, all donors who give blood at a Kentucky Blood Center donor center on Sept. 11 will receive a commemorative "Never Forget" T-shirt. The organization will also donate $10 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for each blood donation made that day.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, who died while responding to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The organization supports Gold Star families, families of fallen first responders and catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Kentucky Blood Center officials say the organization experienced a difficult summer, with donations falling below normal seasonal levels while hospitals used blood products at higher-than-average rates. Although the center has returned to fulfilling hospital orders at 100%, officials say the overall blood supply remains below healthy standards.

Kentucky Blood Center operates eight donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Corbin, Frankfort, Pikeville and Somerset.

Most donor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and provide a photo ID. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome.

To find a donor center, schedule an appointment or learn more about donation requirements, visit https://www.kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.