Kentucky Blood Center urging donors to donate after weather disrupts operations

LEX 18
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Blood Center is urging people to roll up their sleeves and donate this week after the recent winter weather and cold temperatures negatively impacted blood collections entering the holiday weekend.

KBC has six donor centers open Monday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. All eight of KBC’s locations are open Tuesday through Saturday this week. All donors who visit will receive two free movie passes as a thank you for their time.

Transfusions at area hospitals have increased this month and KBC needs approximately 400 donors per day to supply its hospital partners. On average in December, the nonprofit is seeing only 240 donors daily.

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

