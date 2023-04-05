Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky bourbon-makers toast bill phasing out barrel tax

Travel Trip Kentucky Bourbon Trail
Ed Reinke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
Travel Trip Kentucky Bourbon Trail
Posted at 8:45 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 08:45:08-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In the years it takes Kentucky bourbon to mature in new oak barrels, producers have faced two certainties: They lose a portion of the aging whiskey to evaporation — known as the angel's share — and pay a tax on the containers. Now they're going to get relief from one of them.

Kentucky's legislature voted to completely phase out the property tax on the value of barrels of aging spirits.

The action — taken in the final hours of this year's session — was toasted by the booming bourbon industry but left a bitter taste among some local leaders whose communities rely on the tax money.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the measure soon after it reached his desk.

The state's $9 billion distilling industry sees the bill's passage last week as a milestone to help secure bourbon supremacy in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community