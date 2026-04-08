Kentucky Bourbon Trail welcomes 2.7M visitors in 2025, holding steady with record-breaking 2024 numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite shifting travel patterns, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is thrilled about its consistency in the past year. The trail welcomed 2.7 million visitors in 2025, holding steady with record-breaking numbers from 2024.

The program featured 11 new destinations in 2025, bringing the total to nearly 70 participating distilleries.

Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, said the numbers demonstrate strength, stability, and global appeal.

"In today's tourism climate when a lot of other venues and attractions are actually seeing lower tourism, I'll take holding steady and strong any day of the week," Gregory said.

The numbers from 2025 show guests traveled from all 50 states, more than 20 countries, and six continents. About 80 percent of the visitors are from outside Kentucky.

"It's an incredible demographic, too," Gregory said.

More than 60 percent of visitors report household incomes above $100,000 a year, and 95 percent highly approve of their distillery experience.

"They come in packs of two to four at least, usually spend three to five days here, so this a younger demographic looking to make memories," Gregory said.

Gregory said the Kentucky Bourbon Trail seems to cater to a lot of vehicular travel, serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience of bourbon tourism as a driver for local economies and in-state tourism.

"People are driving here so they can fill up their trunks with bottles," Gregory said.

Gregory calls the success a testament to the variety of experiences offered by Kentucky distilleries.

"Just like every whiskey is different, every bourbon trail destination is different," Gregory said.

Since its founding by the Kentucky Distillers' Association in 1999, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has welcomed more than 20 million visits.

