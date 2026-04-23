Kentucky boy enters remission from leukemia one year after diagnosis

(LEX 18) — One year after an emergency hospital visit in Florida interrupted a family trip to Disney, Axel Combs is in remission from advanced leukemia and entering the maintenance phase of his treatment.

The diagnosis forced the family to relocate from Eastern Kentucky to Northern Kentucky to keep up with constant medical care.

"They told us that he had leukemia, and they said it was advanced and aggressive and he wasn't stable enough to be transported back to Kentucky," Sasha Combs, his mother, said.

Axel endured hundreds of chemotherapy treatments and nearly 200 blood transfusions. The rigorous schedule meant the family spent holidays in the hospital.

"We was going like anywhere from 4 to sometimes 7 days a week. We had to go on Christmas. We had to go on Thanksgiving to the hospital to get chemo," Sasha said.

Despite the aggressive nature of the cancer, Axel's progress has surprised medical professionals.

"He was in remission, so they were like, that's a miracle. We've not seen that before and it definitely wasn't expected just because like I said, how advanced it was at the beginning," Sasha said. "On paper, he shouldn't be doing as well as he's doing. But it's a blessing. And they're just kinda like it's okay if its unexplainable, that we can't explain it with science cause it's all good things."

Now in the maintenance phase, Axel faces less intense chemotherapy. He is feeling well enough to play T-ball and enjoy his favorite snacks.

"I eat lots of chips," Axel said.

These simple moments, shared with his mother and his little brother, Bennett Combs, once felt uncertain.

While Axel's treatment will continue for years, his journey has shifted from survival to healing and hope.

"I love you," Axel said.

"I love you," Sasha said.