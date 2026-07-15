Kentucky Branded to close Lexington and Louisville storefronts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Branded announced it is closing its brick-and-mortar retail locations after years of serving customers across the commonwealth.

The company shared the news in a social media post, calling the decision a difficult one and thanking customers for their years of support.

"After many incredible years, we're deeply saddened to announce that we'll be closing our brick and mortar locations," the company wrote. "Every customer, every purchase, and all of your support has meant the world to us."

To mark the closure, Kentucky Branded is holding a storewide clearance sale with discounts of up to 70% off selected merchandise while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to visit the company's Fayette Plaza location in Lexington or its Louisville store before they close. Online shopping will continue to be available through the company's website.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with many customers sharing memories of shopping for University of Kentucky apparel, SEC Tournament gear and gifts over the years.

Kentucky Branded did not announce a reason for the closures or provide a closing date for either retail location.

The company said it hopes customers will stop by one last time as it prepares to close this chapter of its business.

