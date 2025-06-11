Kentucky breaks tourism records for third consecutive year, generating $14.3 billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has broken its tourism records for the third consecutive year, with 80 million travelers visiting the state in 2024, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

Tourism generated more than $14.3 billion in economic activity across Kentucky and supported more than 97,000 jobs.

"Last year, 2024, was the best year for tourism in the history of Kentucky," Beshear said.

The governor emphasized that these record-breaking numbers translate to improved quality of life for residents.

"What that means is that our families are better off. They have the ability to pay the bills at the end of the month. They have enough to take their family on vacation," Beshear said.

While Jefferson County led the state in tourism with $4.4 billion in economic activity, Fayette County also made significant contributions, generating $1.7 billion in economic impact and supporting almost 12,000 jobs.

The governor highlighted Lexington's importance to the state's tourism success.

"It's huge. It's over a billion dollars. They've beat their record from last year. That's people coming in to experience everything great about the city, coming in to experience Keeneland, coming in to experience the Bourbon Trail," Beshear said. "Lexington's the city where I was born and where I grew up about half of my life. It offers so much and to be such a key driver in tourism is a special thing that benefits not only Fayette County but all the surrounding counties too."