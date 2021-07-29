Kentucky Brotherhood to cycle for fallen heroes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Brotherhood ride will kickoff today for the third consecutive year. The ride honors the state's fallen heroes.
Between July 29-August 1, they will cycle over 400 miles to honor the law enforcement, fire, EMS, and corrections personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in service.
35 cyclists from 5 states (Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas) will take part.
You can track the team's journey by checking out their Facebook page, here.
The team's jerseys will list the following heroes from 2020:
Paramedic Michael Ryan Arrasmith - Gallatin County EMS
Deputy Ronald Bradley - Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office
Corrections Officer Thomas A. Brooks - KY Department of Corrections
Chief Scott Dennis - Bloomfield Police Department
Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes - Louisville Metro Police Department
Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs - Georgetown Fire Department
Detective James Kirk - Stanton Police Department
Larry Kizer - Louisville Metro Police Department - VIU
Special Deputy Lee Daniel Manns - Breathitt County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Chief Brian Morgan - Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District
Chief Rob Orkies - Zoneton Fire Protection District
Corrections Officer David Ragle - KY Department of Corrections