Kentucky Brotherhood to cycle for fallen heroes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Brotherhood ride will kickoff today for the third consecutive year. The ride honors the state's fallen heroes.

Between July 29-August 1, they will cycle over 400 miles to honor the law enforcement, fire, EMS, and corrections personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice while in service.

35 cyclists from 5 states (Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas) will take part.

You can track the team's journey by checking out their Facebook page, here.

The team's jerseys will list the following heroes from 2020:

Paramedic Michael Ryan Arrasmith - Gallatin County EMS

Deputy Ronald Bradley - Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office

Corrections Officer Thomas A. Brooks - KY Department of Corrections

Chief Scott Dennis - Bloomfield Police Department

Officer Martez "Tez" Hughes - Louisville Metro Police Department

Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs - Georgetown Fire Department

Detective James Kirk - Stanton Police Department

Larry Kizer - Louisville Metro Police Department - VIU

Special Deputy Lee Daniel Manns - Breathitt County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Chief Brian Morgan - Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District

Chief Rob Orkies - Zoneton Fire Protection District

Corrections Officer David Ragle - KY Department of Corrections

