Kentucky budget plan offers pay raises, increased education spending

LEX 18
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 29, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s legislative leaders have revealed a state spending plan calling for pay raises for state employees and increased spending on education.

Top House and Senate lawmakers hammered out the two-year spending plan after long negotiations. It sets the stage for final votes by Wednesday to send the budget measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Under the plan, state employees would receive a pay raise of at least an 8% in the first year. It sets aside enough money for a 12% salary boost in the second year. The plan would also add an extra $24,000 raise for social workers.

Negotiators agreed to increase funding under the state's main funding formula for K-12 schools.

